Moroccan Model of Tolerance, Religious Dialogue Highlighted in Montreal

The Moroccan model of tolerance, living together and religious dialogue was highlighted recently in Montreal, on the occasion of a Ramadan Iftar organized at the initiative of the Moroccan Cultural Center "Dar Al Maghrib".

Marked by the celebration of the Mimouna, this event brought together Canadian personalities from different backgrounds, origins and faiths and members of the Moroccan community in Canada, both Muslim and Jewish.

This Iftar, which was also attended by the Minister of Higher Education Pasca,le Dery, saw the presence of representatives of the three monotheistic religions, including Archbishop Christian Lépine of Montreal, Rabbi Dov Harrouch, Rabbi and co-founder of the Olami Center and Mohammed Kassouati, Imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Lanaudiere.

Speaking at this meeting, the Moroccan ambassador to Canada, Souriya Otmani, stressed Morocco's commitment to the virtues of tolerance and religious dialogue.

The diplomat noted in this regard that in his speech of January 25, 2016, on the rights of religious minorities, HM King Mohammed VI had recalled that "Morocco has always been an outstanding model of cultural coexistence and interaction between Islam and other religions, particularly Judaism and Christianity."

Otmani also emphasized the need to take advantage of "these precious moments of reunion" to know each other better, understand each other better and support each other in adversity.

In their interventions, the representatives of the three monotheistic religions have stressed the uniqueness of Morocco as a land of tolerant and moderate Islam, and its leadership in terms of dialogue between religions and living together.

This 3rd edition of the Ramadan Iftar of Dar Al Maghrib was organized in collaboration with the Muslim Institute of Montreal and the Association "Memories and Dialogues".

MAP: 20 avril 2023