Moroccan National Who Held Senior Positions in IS Arrested in Greece in Coordination with Moroccan Security Services

Following accurate intelligence provided by Moroccan security services represented by the General Directorate of Studies and Documents and the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance, Greek security services on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old Moroccan national, who had held senior positions in the operational squads of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization in Syria.

According to a security source, the arrest of the suspect is the result of the joint coordination and exchange of intelligence carried out within the framework of multilateral security cooperation, with the active contribution of Moroccan security services and their counterparts in Greece, Italy, England and the United States.

The suspect was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the Moroccan judicial authorities over his alleged involvement in preparing the implementation of major terrorist plots and the perpetration of sabotage operations in Morocco at the instigation of the previous IS spokesman, the source pointed out.

The suspect, aka "Abu Muhammad al-Fateh", had joined IS in Syria in 2014, before holding senior positions in the so-called "special division" in the Deir ez-Zor region, and in the so-called "religious police" Or "Hisbah" in the Wilaya of Raqqa.

He was also seen in a videotape documenting the targeting of a Syrian fighter by a military weapon, while he was in flagrante delicto mutilating his corpse and threatening to fight those he called the enemies of religion.

According to intelligence about this IS leader, he had been able to escape from IS fighting places in Syria towards Europe, specifically Greece, using forged personal documents and a fake identity, before he was identified and arrested as part of a joint security operation, the source pointed out.

The Moroccan judicial authorities have been notified of the arrest of the suspect and coordination is underway with the competent Greek authorities through the Interpol office of the General Directorate of National Security in order to send the official extradition request documents.

According to the same source, this successful security operation, to which Moroccan security services have effectively contributed, underlines the importance of international security cooperation in fighting against terrorism and tracking down terrorist organizations members.

This joint operation also reflects the serious and effective involvement of the Kingdom of Morocco in promoting security and stability at the regional and international levels.

MAP 28 July 2021