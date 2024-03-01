Moroccan Parliamentary Delegation Visits Croatia

Members of the Morocco-Croatia Parliamentary Friendship Group have been in Zagreb since Tuesday for a working visit aimed at advancing an effective parliamentary partnership that reflects mutual understanding and cooperation.

The visit, which runs until March 3, comes at the invitation of Domagoj Hajdukovic, Chairperson of the Croatia-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group and member of the Croatian Parliament's Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, according to a press release by Morocco’s Embassy in Croatia.

On this occasion, the Moroccan MPs held talks with members of the Croatian government, namely the Minister of Agriculture, Marija Vučković, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Nikolina Brnjac, and the State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Frano Matušić.

During these exchanges, which took place in the presence of Morocco's Ambassador to Zagreb, Nour Al Houda Marrakchi, the Croatian government members welcomed "the excellence of bilateral relations, which must be further consolidated to live up to the expectations and aspirations of both countries."

They also praised the reforms and major projects that have enabled Morocco to position itself as a leader in its region and on the international stage, expressing their wish to benefit from the Kingdom's successful experiences in the fields of renewable energies, agriculture, tourism, and the digital and energy transition.

The Moroccan MPs welcomed the historic ties between Morocco and Croatia, two friendly countries that share the Mediterranean area, underscoring the Kingdom's strategic position as a partner of the European Union and as the EU's gateway to Africa.

They also recalled the "very favorable" economic context for Croatian investors in Morocco, which will host the 2025 African Cup and the 2030 World Cup, highlighting the role of regional investment centers in facilitating and providing comprehensive support for foreign companies.

The Moroccan side highlighted the need to give a new impetus to relations between Rabat and Zagreb, adding that the Morocco-Croatia Parliamentary Friendship Group in both Houses of the Moroccan Parliament is firmly committed to further promoting bilateral relations and consolidating parliamentary cooperation.

According to the press release, the Moroccan MPs also held talks with the Vice-Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Davorko Vidović, and with members of the Croatia-Morocco Interparliamentary Friendship Group.

During these talks, Vidović and the Croatian MPs highlighted the excellence of bilateral relations, voicing their admiration for the great strides made by Morocco since the accession of HM King Mohammed VI to the throne and for the major projects underway in the run-up to the 2030 World Cup.

Both sides called for a sustained promotion of relations between the legislative institutions of the two countries and for a greater exchange of expertise and experience in the legislative field.

The delegation includes the chairmen of the Morocco-Croatia Friendship Group in the House of Representatives and the House of Advisors, Mohamed Hammani (PAM) and Ismail Alaoui (USFP), respectively, as well as members Abdelouahed Chafki (Group of the National Rally of Independents), Abdelfattah Ahl El Makki (Istiqlali Group of Unity and Egalitarianism), and Fadel Brass (Socialist Group—Ittihadi Opposition).

MAP: 01 March 2024