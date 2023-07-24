Moroccan Sahara: Israeli Recognition, New Diplomatic Victory for the Kingdom (Leaders of Sahrawi Tribes)

In a statement, the Chioukhs noted that this Israeli recognition "confirms the legitimacy and justness of our national cause and enshrines the achievements made by the Kingdom".

This clear decision is in line with the content of the Royal Speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, in which the Sovereign stressed that "the Sahara issue is the lens through which Morocco looks at the world ", they said, noting that it also strengthens the relations uniting the two countries.

They also affirmed that this recognition will open up numerous economic and investment prospects capable of contributing to the dynamic development of this region of the Kingdom.

These Chioukhs reiterated their unfailing attachment to the Glorious Alaouite Throne and their constant mobilization in defense of the national cause and the Kingdom's territorial integrity, from the Straits to the Sahara.

A statement by the Royal Office announced on Monday that His Majesty King Mohammed VI had received a letter from the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benyamin Netanyahu, in which he brought to the Sovereign's Very High Attention his country's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara.

MAP: 22 July 2023