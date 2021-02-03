Moroccan Sahara: Peru is Urged to Support Morocco (MP)

Peruvian MP Martha Chavez Cossio affirmed that her country is called upon to support Morocco in the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, noting that the Kingdom is an ally of Peru in a "complex region".

Speaking at a virtual seminar organized by the Peruvian International Institute of Governance on the Moroccan Sahara, Chavez Cossio stressed that "countries like Peru must not remain neutral and must support the Moroccanness of the Sahara, noting that Morocco provided mechanisms for a peaceful solution to the artificial conflict over its territorial integrity, in this case the autonomy plan".

The former speaker of Parliament added during this meeting, marked by the participation of the Ambassador of Morocco in Peru, Amin Chaudri, that the Kingdom has concretely shown, through this initiative, its attachment to peaceful steps to resolve this conflict, noting that Morocco is "an ally of Peru in a very complex region facing many risks and threats".

The president of the Peru-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group also highlighted the efforts made by Morocco for more than four decades to promote development at all levels in its southern provinces, stressing that Morocco's "legitimate sovereignty" over its Sahara stems from history and international legality.

For his part, the president of the Peruvian Institute of Law and International Relations, Miguel Angel Rodriguez MacKay, affirmed that the solution for this regional dispute is "guaranteed" by the autonomy proposal which illustrates the goodwill of Morocco and its willingness to put an end to this problem.

"Self-determination is an allegation that the Polisario uses to deceive the population detained in the Tindouf camps in Algeria and to compromise the process carried out under the auspices of the UN for a solution to this issue," he noted.

Rodriguez MacKay added that the autonomy plan enjoys growing international support and reflects Morocco's desire to resolve this conflict, recalling the United States' decision to recognize the Kingdom's full sovereignty over its Sahara and to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla, to promote American investments and support the socio-economic development of the southern provinces.

The Peruvian academic, who has already visited the city of Dakhla, noted that Morocco is making great efforts to lay the foundations for comprehensive development in a central region of the African continent, stressing the role played by the Kingdom in the stability of the whole region.

Martin Belaunde Moreira, former chairman of the Peruvian Parliament's Foreign Relations Commission, affirmed that "the Sahara is an integral part of Morocco", noting that Rabat's proposal to grant autonomy to its southern provinces is part of the Kingdom's full sovereignty over its Sahara and affirms its attachment to a peaceful solution to this regional dispute.

MAP 02 February 2021