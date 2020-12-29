Moroccan Sahara: US Recognition to Encourage Other Countries to Follow - Ambassador

The US decision to recognize the kingdom's full sovereignty over its Sahara, by means of a proclamation signed by the US president, will encourage other countries to do the same, said Morocco's Ambassador to Rwanda, Youssef Imani.

This recognition will have "an unprecedented impact on bilateral relations" and will motivate other countries to follow in the US steps, either through diplomatic representations in the Moroccan Sahara or through investments in the kingdom's southern provinces, the diplomat said in an interview published Monday by Rwanda News Agency (RNA).

This historic decision reinforces the traditional strategic partnership between Morocco and the United States and elevates it to the level of a "true alliance" covering all areas, Imani explained. This recognition also reaffirms the US support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara, the diplomat added.

According to him, it is "an expression of confidence in the stability, development and prosperity of the southern provinces of the Kingdom."

On the US decision to open a consulate general in Dakhla, Imani stressed that this diplomatic representation will encourage American investments and contribute to the socio-economic development of the Moroccan Sahara.

It "will help attract more foreign direct investment throughout the region insofar as the agreements already concluded between the two countries naturally extend to the Moroccan Sahara," he added.

On Algeria's role in the regional conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, the diplomat recalled that UN Security Council Resolution 2548 adopted on October 2020 designates, once more, Algeria as a stakeholder in this conflict.

The resolution in question cites Algeria five times -as many times as Morocco- and reaffirms, once again, the preeminence of the autonomy initiative to resolve the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara," he added.

Regarding the situation in the El Guergarat buffer zone, the diplomat said that the Kingdom's action has put an end to unacceptable acts of provocation and unlawful incursions by "polisario" mercenaries in this vital crossing.

Many countries have expressed their support for Morocco's legitimate decision to intervene peacefully to restore the movement of goods and people in this strategic area, he concluded.

MAP 29 December 2020