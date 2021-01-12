Moroccan-Saudi Business Council Seeks Stronger Bilateral Cooperation, Partnership

The Moroccan-Saudi Business Council held, Tuesday, a remote working session devoted to the means to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the business communities of the two countries.

The session was an opportunity to discuss the difficulties and obstacles facing businessmen, the creation of a joint investment fund in favor of very small, small and medium enterprises in addition to preparations for the 2nd Moroccan-Saudi Investment Forum.

Speaking on this occasion, Khalid Benjelloun, co-chair of the Council, said this meeting -- taking place in a new and unstable global and regional context -- is an opportunity to give new impetus to economic cooperation relations between the two countries.

In that regard, he outlined a series of recommendations, like identifying priority sectors for economic cooperation between Morocco and Saudi Arabia, simplifying administrative formalities for exports and imports for companies in both countries and creating a joint committee to address obstacles to trade and investment.

For his part, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), Chakib Alj said that bilateral economic relations do not reflect the existing potentialities and the exemplary bonds of friendship between the two kingdoms.

For his part, President of the Council of Saudi Chambers, Ajlan Abdulaziz Alajlan highlighted the role of the Moroccan-Saudi Business Council in developing economic relations between the two countries.

This meeting was an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen trade between Morocco and Saudi Arabia, he said.

The meeting also focused on investment opportunities in various areas and on defining measures and mechanisms to achieve the expected objectives.

MAP 12 January 2021