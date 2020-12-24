Morocco: 65 Mln Doses of Vaccine Acquired, 25 Mln People Targeted - Minister of Health

Morocco has acquired 65 million doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines that the Kingdom has chosen, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced during the Council of Government convened on Thursday.

The vaccine target population amounts to 25 million people, Ait Taleb said, as quoted in a statement read by the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, at a press briefing held after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The preparations for the launch of the national vaccination campaign have reached a "very advanced" stage, the minister said.

According to Ait Taleb, the targeted population will be vaccinated free of charge, as announced by the statement of the Royal Office, and in a progressive manner, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM the King which stem from the sovereign's continuous high royal solicitude and human benevolence towards all components of the Moroccan people since the outbreak of the first cases of this virus in Morocco.

The vaccination will be carried as part of a national campaign that will primarily target front-line agents, in particular health personnel, public authorities, security services and personnel in the national education sector. Then, it will affect the other categories of citizens according to their age, he added.

Preparations for the launch of this campaign were marked by on-the-job training at all sites set up for the immunization of citizens, with a view to avoiding any obstacles that may arise during the implementation of the vaccination program, Ait Taleb said.

Several factors were taken into consideration in defining the vaccination sites, including proximity, while ensuring the continuity of other health services, the minister explained.

In addition to the organizational measures of the national vaccination campaign, Ait Taleb presented data on the cold chain equipment put in place to preserve the quality of the vaccine during all stages from shipment, to delivery at the airport and use.

He also highlighted the computerized system deployed by the Ministry of Health to make the immunization campaign a success.

