Morocco on Alert to Prevent Any Potential Bedbug Introduction into National Territory (Ministry)

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection on Tuesday announced the activation of the health vigilance system to prevent any possible introduction of bedbugs into the national territory.

"In response to information reporting the spread of the bedbug in a European country and in order to prevent any infiltration of this insect into the national territory, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, in coordination with the various public authorities concerned by border health surveillance, announces the activation of the health vigilance and proactive surveillance system against any intrusion and spread of this insect", the ministry said in a press release.

Following an alert issued by the captain of a ship coming from the port of Marseille in France, on October 2, concerning suspicions of the presence of bedbugs in the crew cabin, the ministry informs the public opinion that the health surveillance services of the Tangier-Med port, implemented the usual procedures in such cases, carrying out a careful inspection of all the components of the ship, its cargo and its common areas, the same source noted, adding that the results of the inspection showed the absence of any insect on board the ship, including bedbugs.

The ministry's health control services at the Tangier-Med port and other maritime, air and land transit points, in collaboration with the various departments, carry out careful and comprehensive inspections of all means of transport entering or leaving these border crossings in accordance with health surveillance procedures at national borders and international standards as recommended by the International Health Regulations (2005), according to the press release.

The ministry emphasizes that these measures are part of its efforts to ensure the safety of citizens, protect public health and prevent the infiltration of this insect into the national territory.

MAP: 03 October 2023