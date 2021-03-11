Morocco and Suriname Establish 2021-2024 Cooperation Roadmap

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Suriname established, on Thursday in Rabat, a roadmap which outlines cooperation between the two countries over 2021-2024.

This agreement was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation of Suriname Albert Ramdin, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita.

In a press briefing after the signing ceremony, Ramdin noted that this roadmap consolidates the excellent and friendly relations that exist between the two countries and promotes their bilateral cooperation.he added, noting that in the current context, where all countries are suffering from the repercussions of the pandemic of Covid-19, international solidarity and cooperation are of critical importance for recovery and reconstruction.

The two parties decided to establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure the implementation of this roadmap, Ramdin also said that he examined with his Moroccan counterpart the opportunities to develop B2B relations between the two countries, with a view to strengthening bilateral exchanges within the framework of South-South cooperation.

For his part, Bourita noted that since 2016, date of the withdrawal of recognition of the SADR fake republic by Suriname, like the majority of the countries of the Caribbean, a first agreement, focused on the development of human rights and South-South solidarity, has been concluded between the two countries.

The roadmap signed today reflects the considerable evolution of bilateral relations, said the Moroccan minister, noting that it provides for the implementation of projects in many fields such as tourism, agriculture and renewable energy between 2021 and 2024.

This will help develop bilateral coordination in many areas where the two countries share the same orientations, such as human development, the fight against climate change and the strengthening of South-South cooperation.

The two countries also signed a joint statement which embodies the will of the two countries to mutually support their causes, said Bourita.

In this document, Morocco lauds the efforts of the government of Suriname to launch development projects with a view to achieving the aspirations of progress and prosperity of its people, in addition to its openness to the Arab and African area. For its part, Suriname reaffirms its support for the Moroccanness of the Sahara and for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as the only solution to this dispute, said Bourita.

The talks on Thursday were an opportunity to examine the means and prospects for cooperation with a view to strengthening bilateral relations and coordination, in order to unify the positions of the two countries in international forums and defend their interests, added Bourita.

MAP 11 March 2021