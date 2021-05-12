Morocco Celebrates Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs

Morocco will celebrate Eid Al Fitr 1442 of Hegira on Thursday, May 13, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced on Wednesday.

In a press release, the ministry said that it has conducted the sighting process, after the prayer of Al Maghrib, on Wednesday, Ramadan 29, 1442 H, corresponding to May 12, 2021 and confirmed the sighting of the lunar crescent announcing the beginning of the month of Shawal 1442 H.

MAP 12 mai 2021