Morocco Committed to Supporting Actions of Island States Climate Commission (FM)

Morocco reiterates its commitment to support and accompany the actions of the Island States Climate Commission, said Tuesday Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.



During a ministerial meeting held by videoconference on the theme "Operationalization of Island States Climate Commission: Towards achievement and action" Bourita "reiterated the commitment of Morocco to support and accompany the actions of the commission whose operationalization became an imperative," said a statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.



"Morocco is making it a duty and a priority to help create a virtuous dynamic, as emphasized in the speech of HM the King, during the 1st Summit of the Congo Basin Climate Commission held in Brazzaville in 2018," added the minister.



To accelerate the operationalization of the Island States Climate Commission, Bourita emphasized three essential prerequisites, namely the identification of needs and ambitions, the development of a realistic investment plan to channel the technical and financial support that partners could provide, as well as the establishment of a joint working group to develop a roadmap outlining the goals to be achieved in the coming months.



He also highlighted the importance of this Commission created in 2016, alongside the Congo Basin and the Sahel Region Commissions, during the African Action Summit, convened at the Initiative of HM King Mohammed VI, as part of the COP22 held in Marrakech, added the statement.



Participants welcomed the unwavering commitment of HM the King to a strong and resilient Africa in the face of the impacts of global climate change and praised the leadership of Morocco as a founding partner of the three African climate commissions.



Bringing together Cape Verde, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Madagascar and the Seychelles, which holds the presidency, the Commission aims to support African island states in their fight against climate challenges, said Bourita.

MAP 09 November 2021