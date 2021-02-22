Morocco Constantly Mobilized in Fighting against Racism and Xenophobia, Ambassador Underlines

The Ambassador Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Omar Zniber, reiterated, Monday, at the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council, the constant mobilization of the Kingdom in the fight against racism and xenophobia.

"Given its responsible conscience and its perfect understanding of the multiple misdeeds of racism, xenophobia and discrimination of all kinds, the Kingdom of Morocco has always unwavering commitment to respecting the fundamental principles of the Durban Declaration, even long before its adoption in 2001", said Zniber, who presented the declaration of Morocco at the High Level Segment on the Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of action.

Thus, Morocco, which hosted the international seminar on the follow-up to the Rabat Plan of Action relating to the prohibition of all calls to hatred, still remains mobilized and involved in all regional and international initiatives aimed at combating racism and xenophobia, said the ambassador, noting that Morocco will host the World Summit of the Alliance of Civilizations, which was planned initially in the year 2020, as soon as the global context allows it.

Regarding the angle defined by this high-level segment concerning the pandemic situation, the Kingdom of Morocco has remained faithful to its commitments of solidarity, by providing assistance to some twenty African countries, the ambassador recalled.

The Kingdom, he said, is proud of the efforts made in terms of managing the spread of COVID-19, as well as the several measures taken, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in terms of access to healthcare for the entire population in Morocco, without any criteria or distinction, including foreigners living on the national territory, whether they are established in Morocco, or whether they belong to the categories of migrants, refugees or asylum seekers.

Morocco is also at an advanced stage in achieving the objectives of vaccination throughout the national territory, from the north of the Kingdom to its Saharan provinces, he said, adding that free access to vaccine has also been ensured.

"These elements make Morocco today a recognized space for living together and give it a leading role at the regional and international level in the fight against racism," he said.

The ambassador also highlighted the scope of "this commemoration rich in symbolism, on a theme which still finds, even today, all its essence", noting that it is an appropriate opportunity to reiterate the strong condemnation of all acts of racism and xenophobia, of whatever nature, and to reject any discriminatory practice or inciting hatred.

The current global health crisis has had highly harmful effects on several categories of the world population, which were forced to undergo various and real threats, he noted, adding that this observation is all the more obvious when we know that the majority of these people are those who already suffered from deep vulnerability, long before the pandemic.

"The pandemic has not affected men and women in the same way, children as the elderly, thus marking a structural inequality, even in a dimension where no distinction should be made, on the basis of any categorization," he noted.

MAP 22 February 2021