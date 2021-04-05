Morocco: Covid-19 UK Variant Detected in 7 Regions -Official

The SARS-CoV2 genomic surveillance system to fight Covid-19 set up by the Ministry of Health has detected and confirmed the presence of the UK variant in 7 regions of the Kingdom.

"Whole-genome sequencing has allowed the confirmation of the presence of the British variant," the department said in a statement, adding that to date, "89 strains B.1.1.7 (British Variant) have been assigned, and no other variant (VOC) was confirmed in Morocco."

New mutations are regularly detected but without clinical or epidemiological impact, the ministry pointed out, noting that this viral dynamic is observed throughout the world.

Since the start of the SARS-CoV2 epidemic, several variants have been circulating and more will emerge, the ministry explained, adding that the outbreak of variants over time is a natural process linked to the way these microorganisms replicate.

In December 2020, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (known as lineage 20B / 501Y.V1, VOC 202012/01, or B.1.1.7) emerged in the United Kingdom with a high number of mutations, it recalled.

"This variant has since been detected in 130 countries including Morocco," the ministry said, adding that its transmissibility rate is 30 to 70% higher than previously circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains worldwide.

Other SARS-CoV-2 variants, notably the South African (B.1.351) and the Brazilian B.1.1.28.1 (P1) are the subject of genomic and epidemiological surveillance worldwide.

The National Consortium for Genomic Surveillance of SARS-CoV2 will continue to inform health authorities of the genetic evolution of SARS-CoV2 strains circulating in Morocco, and on the possible presence of autochthonous variants having an impact on public health, the statement noted.

The ministry of Health encourages all citizens to respect the sanitary measures to limit the spread of the virus, the statement concluded.

MAP 05 avril 2021