Morocco, Djibouti Keen To Boost Cooperation on Renewable Energy

Cooperation between Morocco and Djibouti in the field of renewable energy was at the center of a meeting, on Tuesday in Djibouti, between Minister of Energy Yonis Ali Guedi and Ambassador of Morocco to Ethiopia and Djibouti Nezha Alaoui M'Hammdi.

During this meeting held at the headquarters of the Djiboutian Ministry of Energy, the two parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and the monitoring of the initiative launched on December 22 by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the development of strategic renewable energy projects in Africa, of which Djibouti is a beneficiary.

This initiative will make it possible to consolidate the transfer of know-how within the framework of south-south cooperation and through tripartite cooperation, underlined the Moroccan diplomat during this meeting.

MASEN and the government of Djibouti had signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2019 to set up a partnership for the development of renewable energy.

The Initiative for the Development of Strategic Renewable Energy Projects in Africa aims to promote the development of renewable energy projects in IsDB member countries in Africa, according to MASEN.

MAP 05 January 2021