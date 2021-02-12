Morocco Donates Computer Equipment for DRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Task Force

As part of brotherly and active solidarity, Ambassador of HM the King in Kinshasa Rachid Agassim handed, on Thursday, a batch of computer equipment to the task force of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This grant from the Kingdom of Morocco is part of the effective support for the DRC's mandate to the Presidency of the African Union, said a press release from the Embassy of the Kingdom in the DRC.

On this occasion, the Rapporteur of the task force Boyoko Baelo Debré expressed his hearty gratitude for this gesture which he described as "fraternal and significant, coming from a brotherly country which has always been by the side of the DRC," the source added.

Morocco had recently granted financial assistance in favor of the DRC/AU Panel set up by the President of the Republic Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, the same source concluded.

MAP 12 February 2021