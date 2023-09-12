Morocco Earthquake: Meeting of Interministerial Commission for Implementation of Emergency Program to Restore, Reconstruct Homes in Affected Areas

The interministerial commission responsible for implementing an emergency program to restore and reconstruct homes in earthquake-affected areas held a meeting in Rabat on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Aziz Akhannouch, the Head of Government, in compliance with the High Royal Instructions.

The commission is currently developing a plan to implement the High Royal Instructions for rebuilding affected areas and compensating disaster victims who lost their homes. According to Akhannouch, the vision will be officially announced in the next few days after being refined this week.

A detailed and clear offer is being prepared and will be announced shortly. The speaker affirms that efforts are currently underway to seek accommodation solutions for the population, keeping in mind the future reconstruction of housing.

The government leader acknowledged that amidst this sensitive time, the Ministry of the Interior, along with other departments, is working rigorously to assist with rescue and relief operations, burying deceased individuals, and providing food and shelter to those who survived.

It was emphasized that these processes necessitate the allocation of substantial resources.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, Economy and Finance Minister Nadia Fettah, Equipment and Water Minister Nizar Baraka, and Health and Social Protection Minister Khalid Ait Taleb.

Other ministers took part in this meeting, including the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, and the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Awatif Hayar.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister Delegate for Budget within the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Fouzi Lakjaâ, the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, the Wali, National Coordinator of INDH, Mohamed Derdouri, and the Director of Rural and Mountain Area Development at the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fishing, Rural Development, Water, and Forests, Said Laith.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, chaired a working session at the Royal Palace in Rabat on Saturday to review the situation following the recent earthquake. During the session, the Sovereign gave instructions to continue relief efforts as soon as possible.

The Sovereign has ordered the immediate establishment of an interministerial commission to implement an emergency program for the rapid rehabilitation and reconstruction of homes destroyed in affected areas.

The focus is on caring for distressed individuals, especially orphans and vulnerable people, and providing for those left homeless by the earthquake. This program will address basic necessities like housing, food, and other essentials.

MAP: 11 September 2023