Morocco Elected President of African Union of Mutual Funds' Executive Board

Morocco, in the person of Moulay Brahim Al Atmani, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Mutual General Staff of Public Administrations (MGPAP), was elected Saturday in Salé, to the presidency of the Executive Board of the African Union of Mutual Funds (UAM) for the next four years.



The General Assembly of the African Union of Mutuality, opened earlier in the day in Salé, was marked by the election of members of the Executive Board and the UAM Steering Committee.



Thus, the Executive Board of the Union includes Moulay Brahim Al Atmani (President), Senegal's Babakar Ngom (1st Vice President), Mali's Djikine Babassa (2nd Vice President), Cameroon's Tiomela Augustin (Secretary General), Côte d'Ivoire's Gnobo Paul (Deputy Secretary General), Mauritania's Mohamed Ahaimedou (Treasurer) and Comoros' Mouigni Fatma (Deputy Treasurer).



Speaking at a press briefing held after the elections, Al Atmani welcomed the strong participation of various African states in the General Assembly of the UAM, noting that their presence further confirms the pioneering role of Morocco in terms of social coverage through the generalization of social coverage, launched under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



This stage will see the implementation of new roadmaps and strategies to achieve the primary objectives of the UAM, adding that this is a new era of collaboration between the various African mutual funds, he said.



For his part, Ngom highlighted the particularity of this General Assembly, organized in a post COVID-19 context, noting that the components of the union will ensure the strengthening of solidarity and cooperation between African countries and peoples.



Thus, the main recommendations of the assembly included the establishment of a cooperation program to support the social protection of all members, while making the union a pillar of social justice in Africa, he said.

MAP 13 March 2022