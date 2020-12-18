Morocco, EU Discuss Agricultural Agreement

The Morocco-European Union (EU) Agricultural Agreement was the focus of a meeting, Thursday, between Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Aziz Akhannouch, and European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.

During this meeting, held through video-conference in the presence of Morocco's Ambassador to the EU, Ahmed Rahhou, both parties welcomed the quality of bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector and discussed various other topics related to the Morocco-EU Agricultural Agreement, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests in a statement.

This partnership, as observed by participants in this video conference, is marked by a great commitment and strong momentum on the part of Moroccan and EU stakeholders. The strengthening and consolidation of this partnership were also discussed.

The balance of trade in agri-food (including fisheries products) between Morocco and the EU has been positive as it reported a surplus of over €1.9 billion in 2019.

Last year, Morocco's exports of agri-food products (including fishery products) to the EU exceeded 2 million tonnes, recording a 33% growth compared to 2015.

For the current year, Morocco has exported about 2 million tonnes of agri-food products to the EU until November, the statement concluded.

MAP 18 December 2020