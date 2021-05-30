Morocco-France: Partnerships on Remote Education in Universities

The Ministry Delegate for Higher Education and Scientific Research and the French Embassy in Rabat launched, on Friday, a joint call for projects to support and improve remote education in Moroccan universities, via French-Moroccan partnerships in the fields of digital technology and new technologies.

The call for projects, open to Moroccan public universities, will extend until June 25, the ministry said in a press release, explaining that digital technology constitutes a transformative initiation project for the new development model under the leadership by HM King Mohammed VI.

It will consist of the financing of cooperation projects responding in particular to aspects relating to the creation of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), Small Private Online Courses (SPOCs) and accessible and free online courses in connection with the teaching of modules and Soft Skills programmed in the first year of the Bachelor.

It will also concern the training of trainers in remote education pedagogy, the training of trainers in the field of the evaluation of online courses' learners, the mission within the framework of the implementation of agreements inter-university cooperation in the digital field, notably within the framework of a double master's degree, as well as various actions within the framework of pre-established partnerships in the digital field and the digitization of heritage.

MAP 28 mai 2021