Morocco: Govt. to Focus on Employment as National Priority

The government will focus on employment as a national priority, Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, said Monday in Rabat.

"The government will focus on employment and make it a national priority, which will require concerted efforts and a strong willingness to promote employment-creating investments and develop the national employment strategy", Akhannouch underlined in a speech read on his behalf by Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, on the opening of the 8th International Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice.

This approach "will make it possible to offer employment opportunities to all Moroccans, in urban and rural areas, to integrate various programs for greater transversality and to increase the effectiveness of the actions of all stakeholders aimed at creating decent work opportunities in our country,” he argued.

In this regard, he stressed that the government has successfully completed the founding stage of building and strengthening the bases of the social State and has successfully completed all the social projects undertaken during the first half of its mandate despite difficult circumstances.

Government’s actions aimed at boosting employment and offering decent work opportunities have taken into account all the guarantees to ensure social protection for workers and employees, he pointed out.

MAP: 19 February 2024