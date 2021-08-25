Morocco, Great Friendly Country of France and Crucial Partner of European Union (French Foreign Ministry)

Morocco is "a great friendly country of France" and "a crucial partner of the European Union", the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Morocco is a great friendly country of France with which it has an exceptional partnership. It is a crucial partner of the European Union," the deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs told MAP.

"The relations between Morocco and Spain are close and solid and we have no doubt that the two countries will continue and amplify these strategic relations", said the spokesperson who was answering a question on the end of the crisis between Spain and Morocco.

During a speech on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People, HM King Mohammed VI announced the opening of a new phase in relations with Spain, which should be based on "trust, transparency, mutual consideration and respect for commitments".

HM the King also highlighted the relations of partnership and solidarity between Morocco and France, which are underpinned by the solid relations of friendship and mutual esteem which unite the Sovereign and President Emmanuel Macron.

MAP 24 August 2021