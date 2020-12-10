Morocco Has Accomplished 'Significant Achievements' in Human Rights

Morocco has achieved "significant achievements" in the field of human rights and is determined to move forward to strengthen them, Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, said on Thursday in Rabat.

In an address delivered at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting, held through video-conference, El Otmani, highlighted "the important achievements made by our country in the field of human rights, which enjoys great interest and attention of His Majesty the King," said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read at a press briefing held at the end of the Council.

The Head of Government, who addressed the issue of human rights on the occasion of the celebration of International Human Rights Day (December 10), stressed that the government program and a number of measures, most notably the National Action Plan for Democracy and Human Rights (2018-2021), confirm "the determination of our country to move forward to consolidate the gains and correct any shortcomings that may be raised."

Amzazi added that this meeting was marked by a briefing presented by the Minister of State in charge of Human Rights and the Relations with Parliament on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In his briefing, the minister of state stressed that the celebration of this anniversary by Morocco is "a symbolic opportunity to celebrate this major international event and to review the achievements of the Kingdom in this field, the gaps to be filled and the challenges to be met."

The Kingdom "has made significant progress in the field of democratic construction and the promotion of human rights. However, we still have a long way to go to strengthen all democratic rights and fulfill all our human rights obligations," he said.

"We are confident that, thanks to the strong royal will, the cooperation of all members of the government, especially the Head of Government, and all concerned institutions, we will be able to meet the challenge of democratic development and achieve maximum empowerment of human rights," the minister went on.

He also recalled that the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrated this year by the Ministry of State in charge of Human Rights and the Relations with Parliament under the theme "All to strengthen our efforts to protect human rights," is held in particular circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which requires the mobilization of the stakeholders and various partners in order to anticipate the prospects for the promotion of human rights after this pandemic.

MAP 10 December 2020