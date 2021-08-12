Morocco, Israel Sign Three Cooperation Agreements

Morocco and Israel signed, on Wednesday in Rabat, three cooperation agreements on the occasion of the visit to the Kingdom of the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid.

Inked by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his Israeli counterpart, these agreements relate to the fields of politics, culture, youth and sports as well as air services.

The first is a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of mechanisms for political consultations which aims to contribute to the deepening and strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation relations between the two countries.

The memorandum also provides for the two countries to hold regular consultations to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and developments in the regional and international scene.

The consultations on bilateral relations will cover the political, economic, trade, scientific, technical and cultural fields.

The second text is a cooperation agreement in the fields of culture, youth and sports.

Convinced that efficient bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, youth and sports will contribute to the strengthening of their relations and the development of mutually beneficial links, the two parties concluded this agreement which establishes a framework through which they support and encourage the development of bilateral cooperation in this regard.

The third agreement concerns air services between the governments of Morocco and Israel.

The main objective of this agreement is to promote the international aviation system based on competition between airlines and to establish air transport networks providing services that meet the public's travel and delivery needs, with competitive prices and open market services.

Ensuring the highest level of safety in international air transport and reaffirming the deep concern of both countries with regard to acts and threats against the safety of persons and property in civil aviation are also among the objectives of this agreement.

MAP 11 August 2021