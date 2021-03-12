Morocco-Japan: Calls for Stronger Exchanges in Fields Related to Territorial Planning

Strategic partnership between Morocco and Japan should strengthen exchanges and promote transfer of technology and expertise in the fields related to territorial planning, said Friday in Rabat, Minister of National Land Development, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy, Nouzha Bouchareb.

Speaking at an international conference, held by the Japanese ministry of Land Development, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism under the theme "High Quality Infrastructure and Urban Planning," Bouchareb stressed that this meeting is a platform for interaction between the two countries to build together collective solutions within the framework of an innovative and collaborative partnership marked by values of solidarity.

"Aware of this cooperation and solidarity, Morocco has implemented this partnership in many sectors, including infrastructure, water, fisheries, agriculture, energy, aeronautics, logistics, automotive industry and education, "she said.

According to the minister, this cooperation needs to be strengthened today at the level of territories that are the bedrock and the receptacle of different infrastructure, programs and strategies.

Recalling that the history of Morocco-Japanese cooperation goes back more than fifty years, Bouchareb noted that the latter was strengthened under the reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI through the holding of the 5th session of the Morocco-Japanese Joint Commission in Rabat in January 2020, which resulted in the signing of an important agreement aimed at supporting and protecting investment and a tax convention.

In this regard, the minister voiced the full readiness of her Department to expand the scope of this partnership to a triangular cooperation in favor of the countries of the African continent. This cooperation is likely to give a new impetus to the cooperation between Morocco and Japan, allowing to lay the foundations of a resilient and sustainable urban development placing the human being at the center of policies, she added.

At the end of this meeting held through video conference, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed by Minister Bouchareb and Japanese minister of Land Development, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Iwai Shigeki, in the fields of land development, urban planning, infrastructure and investment.

MAP 12 March 2021