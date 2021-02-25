Morocco Joins Islamic Organization for Food Security

Morocco has officially joined the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) after signing the organization's statute in Jeddah on Thursday.

The document was signed on the sidelines of talks held between the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mustapha Mansouri, and IOC Secretary General, Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen.

On this occasion, the two parties discussed the areas of cooperation between the organization and the Kingdom of Morocco as well as the means to strengthen this cooperation.

Al-Othaimeen praised Morocco's pioneering role within this organization and within the framework of joint Islamic action, the organization said in a statement.

Morocco can take advantage of this organization, whether in the context of financing projects and research in the agricultural field, or in terms of the introduction of new technologies and practices linked to this field.

Morocco's membership in the organization also opens up wide prospects, in the context of bilateral relations with the country hosting the organization's headquarters, Kazakhstan, as well as taking advantage of the promising markets of the countries of Central Asia and other member states.

The Islamic Organization for Food Security, based in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is a specialized agency under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The strategic mission of IOFS is to monitor and manage food security situation in Member States, deliver expertise on agricultural development, provide social safety nets and address problems posed by environmental degradation.

MAP 25 February 2021