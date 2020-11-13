Morocco, Key Player in Economic Rapprochement between Africa and Andean Community (SG)

Morocco is a hub and a key player in the economic rapprochement between the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) and the African continent, said the Secretary General of this regional grouping, Jorge Hernando.



Speaking at a working meeting held Thursday with Morocco's ambassador to Colombia, Farida Loudaya, Mr. Pedraza underlined the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities of partnership between Morocco and the countries of the CAN, within the framework of south-south cooperation, as advocated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



The meeting focused on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Andean Community, which has just celebrated its 50th anniversary.



Loudaya and Pedraza expressed in this regard their resolve to consolidate fruitful and constructive cooperation.



They also stressed the importance of identifying areas of common interest that could constitute a platform for cooperation between the two sides, with a view to initiating concrete mutually beneficial projects.



The two officials also highlighted the importance of promoting economic relations and investments between the two parties in a world marked by economic interdependence.



The two parties agreed in this regard to establish a roadmap based on three pillars, namely: the deepening of trade relations, particularly in the agro-industrial, manufacturing and textile sectors, the establishment of a permanent monitoring committee for south-south cooperation and the strengthening of cooperation in the cultural field.



Loudaya and Pedraza welcomed on this occasion the Kingdom's accession, as the first Arab and African country to the CAN, which was endorsed last July in Bogota by the four member countries of the grouping, namely Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia, at the 20th meeting of the Andean Presidential Council.



MAP 13 November 2020