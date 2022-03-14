Morocco, Mauritania Discuss Means to Develop Bilateral Trade Relations

The means to develop relations between Morocco and Mauritania in the sectors of trade and industry were the focus of a meeting held Friday in Rabat between the minister of Industry and Trade, Riyadh Mezzour, and the Mauritanian Minister of Trade, Industry, Handicrafts and Tourism, Naha Mint Hamdi Ould Mouknass.



Speaking to MAP, at the end of this meeting, the Mauritanian minister said that these talks were an opportunity to put in place the foundations of a fruitful collaboration between the two sides and to start a new stage in relations in the areas of trade and industry.



She also reiterated her country's desire to further strengthen this cooperation, in particular through projects between Morocco and Mauritania, welcoming the quality of relations between the two friendly countries.



For his part, Mr. Mezzour noted that this meeting was an opportunity to review several industrial themes, with a view to achieving a certain complementarity, stressing the need to put in place the means to encourage investors and operators of the two countries and to contribute to the promotion of economic relations.



It is also about sharing the experiences of both sides to ensure that each country benefits from the successful experiences of the other side, said Mr. Mezzour, adding that the aim is to promote national trade.



The Mauritanian Minister is visiting the Kingdom as part of the eighth session of the Moroccan-Mauritanian High Joint Commission.



This meeting is an opportunity to examine new prospects for the consolidation of cooperation between Morocco and Mauritania.

MAP 11 March 2022