Morocco Named Guest of Honour at 2024 Barcelona Building Construmat

Morocco is set to be the guest of honour at the International Construction Exhibition (Construmat), scheduled to take place on May 21-23 at the Gran Via exhibition center in Barcelona, the organisers announced on Monday.

“We have chosen Morocco as our guest country thanks to the close ties between our markets in the construction sector. At Construmat, Moroccan participants will find out about the latest trends, establish contacts with companies and professionals in the sector from both countries and explore business opportunities", Construmat president, Xavier Vilajoana, said.

In addition to Morocco, Construmat will also welcome companies and professionals from France, Portugal, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, to facilitate access to new markets and international business opportunities.

The 23rd edition of Construmat will focus on sustainability, featuring a significant exhibition area that will expand by 50% to cover 10,000 m², as well as a congress that will address sustainability themes across industrialized construction systems, decarbonization, circular economy and digital technologies.

MAP: 19 February 2024