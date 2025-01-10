Morocco Participates in UNESCO’s Celebration of World Day of African and Afro-descendant Culture

The World Day of African and Afro-descendant Culture will take place on January 22 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, featuring contributions from Morocco, organizers said on Monday.

The annual event, aimed at celebrating the cultural heritage of Africa and its diaspora worldwide, will see Morocco showcase a diverse cultural program emphasizing the Kingdom's rich and ancestral traditions.

Morocco's participation will include a panelist representing African youth, as well as events blending debates, cultural performances, and tastings of traditional African cuisine.

"This occasion offers an opportunity for the UNESCO Africa Group and its partners to spotlight the vital contributions of Africans and Afro-descendants to global development," the organizers said in a press release.

The event focuses on four key objectives: celebrating African and Afro-descendant cultures, mobilizing the diaspora to renew Pan-Africanism, encouraging global recognition of the day, and promoting culture as a unifying force for universal fraternity.

The World Day of African and Afro-descendant Culture was established by UNESCO in November 2019 during its 40th General Conference, following a resolution introduced by Togo and supported by multiple member states, including Morocco.

Morocco has been a strong advocate for this initiative. In 2023, the Kingdom hosted a series of commemorative activities in Rabat, which included the awarding of the KEKELI Prize to individuals promoting cultural exchange and peace.

The 2025 celebration is expected to draw widespread participation and reinforce the role of culture in fostering global unity and understanding, organizers added.

MAP:09 January 2025