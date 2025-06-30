Monday 30 June 2025

Nearly 200 young people from over 48 countries will participate in the “Marrakech, Youth Capital of the Islamic World 2025” program, which runs from June 30 to December 5 under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

The event, organized by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication (Youth Department) in partnership with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), was officially launched during a press conference, held Friday evening in Marrakech.

Mohamed Ouziane, the Ministry’s Director of Cooperation and Program Activities, said the selection of Marrakech reflects international recognition of Morocco’s role as a cultural crossroads and its commitment to youth empowerment across the Islamic world.

The program includes cultural, artistic, and sports activities, along with forums and training sessions addressing democracy, peace, and security, with a focus on youth innovation and resilience in the post-COVID era. The event will open with an International Youth Forum (June 30–July 3) themed “Youth of the Islamic World: Post-COVID Challenges.”

ICYF President Taha Ayhan said the designation of Marrakech, following a 2024 decision in Istanbul, underscores the city’s cultural and civilizational stature, adding that the initiative aims to offer youth a dynamic platform for dialogue, academic exchange, and skills development.

Forum Director General Rasul Omarov added that Marrakech will serve as a hub for intercultural dialogue, with the program designed to benefit youth from across the Islamic world, especially Moroccan youth.

