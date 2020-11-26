Morocco Plays Active Role in Resolving Arab issues, Mainly Libyan Crisis (Libyan Deputy)

The Kingdom of Morocco plays an active role in resolving Arab issues, in particular the Libyan crisis, underlined, Tuesday in Tangier, member of the Libyan House of Representatives Ahmed Chalhoub.

Speaking at the official opening of the consultative meeting of the Libyan House of Representatives, which took place in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, Chalhoub asserted that the Kingdom of Morocco plays an active role in resolving Arab and Maghreb issues and adopts a firm stance to ensure stability in the region in general, and in Libya in particular.

In a speech on behalf of the deputies attending the meeting, Chalhoub expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Kingdom of Morocco, King, government, parliament and people, for their efforts to resolve the political crisis in Libya, stressing that this consultative meeting, which follows the invitation of the Moroccan Parliament, reflects the good long-standing relations and the bonds of fraternity which unite the two countries.

In this regard, he noted that this consultative meeting, which was attended by more than 110 Libyan deputies, aims to "bring closer the points of view of the members of the House of Representatives, given that the conditions in Libya prevented them from meeting".

The holding of this consultative meeting of the Libyan House of Representatives in Tangier is part of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Morocco to bring closer the points of view by the different parties to the Libyan political conflict, from the political dialogue which resulted in the conclusion of the Skhirat Agreement to the inter-Libyan dialogue sessions held in Bouznika.

MAP 25 November 2020