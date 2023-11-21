Morocco Puts African Integration at Heart of its Development Vision (Govt. Head)

Morocco, under the enlightened vision of HM King Mohammed VI, has put, over the last 20 years, African integration at the heart of its development vision, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch said Monday in Berlin.

"The Royal will, expressed in HM the King’s latest Speech, is to develop the Atlantic coast of Africa, including the 23 countries of the Atlantic strip of the continent, and to make it a new area for growth and a hub of economic integration and regional and international influence of our continent", Akhannouch said at a panel themed "Investment in Africa and economic cooperation", as part of the G20 Summit on investment "Compact With Africa”.

''Beyond a necessary African regional integration, the African continent would benefit from opening up more to committed and reliable international partners, within the framework of balanced and beneficial partnerships”, the Head of Government underlined.

Thus, “foreign investments and financing, in particular from G20, whose members represent a large share of global GDP, are crucial for our continent,” he stressed.

Akhannouch also pointed out that ''under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, business climate improvement has become a strategic focus of national public policies'', noting that ''the establishment of an attractive business climate is key for strengthening national and international private investments”.

“Our continent, Africa, is today well equipped to integrate global value chains and transform their assets into development opportunities,” he added.

This summit brought together high-level German and African representatives from economic and political circles, in order to discuss deepening economic relations and developing joint projects.

MAP: 21 November 2023