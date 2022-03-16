Morocco Resolutely Committed to Tolerance, Culture of Peace (Ambassador Hilale)

In accordance with the High Guidance of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, Morocco reaffirms its "unwavering" commitment to the promotion of the values of mutual respect, tolerance, coexistence, acceptance of the other and the culture of peace, which is based on respect and promotion of human rights, said Tuesday in New York, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, Ambassador Omar Hilale.

Hilale was speaking on the occasion of the adoption by consensus by the UN General Assembly of a resolution presented by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) under the title: "International Day against Islamophobia".

This resolution reflects the commitment of the international community to counter all forms and dimensions of Islamophobia and to act in favor of the culture of peace, he stressed, noting that Morocco welcomes the proclamation of March 15, an International Day for Combating Islamophobia, which should also be a day of reflection and promotion of interfaith, intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue.

"If this resolution refers to the fight against Islamophobia, it is our duty as an international community and as individual countries to counter all other forms of hatred and discrimination, which are based on religion or belief, including anti-Semitism and Christianphobia," said the diplomat.

The Ambassador welcomed on this occasion the adoption of this resolution. He noted that Morocco, which was actively engaged in the negotiation process of this resolution, reiterates its thanks to all delegations and partners for their commendable efforts, which were constructive and showed commitment in the interest of all and this, to reach a consensus text.

MAP 15 March 2022