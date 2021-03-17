Morocco, Russia Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations in Moscow

Strengthening bilateral relations and political dialogue were the focus of talks, Wednesday in Moscow, between the Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Morocco's Ambassador in Moscow, Lotfi Bouchaara.

The meeting focused on strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Morocco, including deepening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and humanitarian ties, as well as interaction in the fight against coronavirus infection, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two parties had an interested exchange of views on the current situation in North Africa, it added.

MAP 17 March 2021