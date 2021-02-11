Morocco, Senegal Discuss the Means to Further Develop Cooperation in Several Areas

The Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, on Wednesday held talks in Rabat with the President of the Senegalese Economic, Social and Environmental Council, Idrissa Seck, on the means to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas.

El Otmani underlined on this occasion the importance of the centuries-old Moroccan-Senegalese relations, noting that these relations include strong human, cultural and civilizational dimensions.

According to a statement from the Department of the Head of Government, El Otmani expressed Morocco's pride in the ties that bind the Kingdom to the sister nation of Senegal, which His Majesty King Mohammed VI had previously visited many times, in addition to delivering a royal speech on November 6, 2016, from the capital Dakar, to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Green March on the occasion of the official visit he made to this country.

This is a further evidence of the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries, he pointed out.

For his part, the President of the Senegalese Economic, Social and Environment Council, Idrissa Seck, has commended relations between his country and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The two countries can further develop their cooperation in several areas, he said, noting in this regard the importance of developing cooperation between Moroccan and Senegalese companies, as well as deepening joint action in the field of scientific research and encouraging related agreements.

The two sides also discussed the need to think about the most effective way to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the statement said.

In this regard, El Otmani underscored the importance of adopting an approach that combines confronting this challenge and exploiting the opportunities created by this health crisis.

MAP 10 February 2021