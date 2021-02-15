Morocco, Senegal Economic Councils Determined to Strengthen Bilateral, Multilateral Partnership

Expanding bilateral and multilateral partnership between Morocco's Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE ) and its Senegalese counterpart was the focus of recent talks between the heads of both institutions.

During this meeting, held part of a visit to Morocco on February 8-12 of a delegation of Senegal's CESE, both parties expressed resolve to continue their efforts to strengthen cooperation mechanisms between the two bodies and similar institutions in African countries, particularly within the Union of Economic and Social Councils of Africa (UCESA), whose presidency is currently held by Morocco, according to a statement from CESE.

The delegation headed by the president of the Senegalese Economic, Social and Environment Council, Idrissa Seck was received at the Moroccan CESE. The visit is part of the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two institutions.

During the visit, the Senegalese delegation held talks with the Head of Government and the President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) on issues of common interest such as mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting scientific research or stimulating exchanges between African countries, the statement concluded.

MAP 14 February 2021