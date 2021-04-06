Morocco, Senegal Ink Two Cooperation Agreements and MoU in Dakhla

Morocco and Senegal signed Monday in Dakhla two cooperation agreements and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote their partnership in the fields of decentralization, information and communications technology (ICT), and civil aviation.

These agreements were initialed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad Nasser Bourita and his Senegalese counterpart Aïssata Tall Sall, on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of Senegal in Dakhla.

The first agreement defines the framework of cooperation between the two countries in the area of decentralization. This cooperation will take shape through the revival of twinning relations between Moroccan and Senegalese territorial collectivities, the effective implementation of cooperation and partnership agreements as well as the exchange of experiences and know-how in the field of local governance and proximity management of decentralized entities.

The second agreement aims to establish the framework for exchange and collaboration in ICT to foster the economic, social and cultural development of both countries.

By virtue of the agreement, the two parties agree to develop, strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in this area through an exchange of information, skills and expertise in the area of national strategies and ICT regulation.

The agreement covers the areas of IT industry and educational digital content, the digital university and distance learning, as well as the transfer of technology and best practices in the field of e-government.

Regarding the memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation in the field of civil aviation, the two sides are taking the necessary steps to achieve a partnership program revolving around several axes, ranging from technical assistance in the field of security and safety of civil aviation to assistance in the development of air transportation.

This cooperation will be achieved through the exchange of expertise and information, study visits and specific training.

