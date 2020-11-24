Morocco, "Spain's Most Stable Partner in whole Mediterranean" (Leader of PSOE)

Secretary General of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party in Andalusia (PSOE-Andalusia) Susana Diaz said, on Tuesday, that Morocco is Spain's "most stable partner in the whole Mediterranean".

"Morocco is the most stable partner that we can have in the whole Mediterranean and in North Africa", underlined Susana Diaz, former president of the Andalusian autonomous community, who was the guest of Spanish channel Antena3.

In this context, the socialist leader noted that "the relationship with Morocco is fundamental" given the common challenges facing the countries on both shores of the Mediterranean, in particular security and the migration issue.

"The interests that Spain and Europe share with Morocco are important," she added.

Regarding the management of migratory flows, Susana Diaz said that the two countries have the appropriate mechanisms to deal with this situation within the framework of dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

MAP 24 November 2020