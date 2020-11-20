Morocco, 'Strategic Partner' for Spain - Spanish Interior Minister

Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska stressed the strategic nature of relations between Spain and Morocco.

"Morocco is a strategic partner for Spain" in all areas of bilateral cooperation, Grande-Marlaska said in an interview with MAP on the occasion of his visit to Morocco, the seventh of its kind since his appointment as Interior Minister in June 2018.

"The Spanish government and the Interior Ministry assess very positively the current state of cooperation and collaboration with the Moroccan authorities and in particular with the Moroccan Interior Ministry," the Spanish official noted.

"This close and fluid relationship is yielding results in a large number of areas for the benefit of the nationals of both countries," he added.

Grande-Marlaska expressed the "firm will" of his department to move forward in this common action on the same path of mutual trust in order to achieve common objectives.

"The joint operations between Spanish and Moroccan security forces in areas such as the fight against terrorism or the fight against criminal organizations are a the best examples of the close collaboration between the two countries and how this cooperation is mirrored in improved safety and welfare of Spanish and Moroccan nationals," the Spanish minister said.

According to the official, "this cooperation between security services is based on mutual trust and on strong and stable relations".

Besides the security aspect, Grande-Marlaska highlighted his country's commitment to continue its cooperation with Morocco in the management of illegal migration flows.

"Spain is aware that it shares with Morocco a strong migratory pressure and it is committed to continue strengthening collaboration and mutual support in this area," he said.

"This cooperation is particularly relevant with regard to the route of the Atlantic coast and the arrivals of illegal migrants in the Canary Islands, " the minister explained.

On his visit to Morocco, Grande-Marlaska said it aims to strengthen the "excellent relations" between the two departments, which reflect the "good health" of relations linking the two Kingdoms.

"This is my seventh official visit to Morocco since June 2018, when I took charge of the Interior portfolio, which clearly shows that Morocco is a priority partner for the Spanish government," he concluded.