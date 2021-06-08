Morocco Strongly Condemns Despicable Terror Attacks in Burkina Faso (FM)

The Kingdom of Morocco has strongly condemned the despicable terrorist attacks, which targeted the North of Burkina Faso, in Solhan, on the night of June 4 to 5, leaving 160 innocent civilian victims.



In a message addressed to minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Burkinabe Abroad, Alpha Barry, minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita said he had learned with deep sorrow the sad news of the despicable terror attacks, which targeted the north of Burkina Faso, in Solhan, killing 160 innocent civilians and causing the burning of several homes and the local market of this locality.



"In the face of this cowardly aggression, the Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns this despicable terror act, which is rejected by all religions and universal humanist values," wrote Bourita.



On this painful occasion, said the minister, Morocco "expresses its total and strong solidarity with the government of Burkina Faso" and presents its deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion and solidarity to the grieving families and the brotherly people of Burkina Faso.

MAP 07 June 2021