Morocco, Sudan Set to Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and his Sudanese counterpart, Mariam Al-Sadeq Al-Mahdi, underlined on Friday the need to further strengthen the rich relations of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.



The two ministers, who held talks via videoconference, expressed their pride in the ties of sincere fraternity, solidarity and constructive cooperation between the two brotherly countries.



On this occasion, Mr. Bourita reaffirmed Morocco's support for the important advances made in order to strengthen the transition phase, congratulating Sudan for the lifting of the sanctions imposed against it and its removal from the list of countries supporting terrorism, which opens new perspectives for the country with a view to integrating into the global economy, says a statement by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.



Regarding the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, Bourita commended Sudan's position of principle and permanent support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Moroccanness of the Sahara.



The two ministers also stressed the need to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation through the modernization of the legal framework in order to be in line with the ambitions of the two countries which seek to breathe new impetus into their cooperation.



In this regard, the two sides agreed to update bilateral cooperation mechanisms, to conclude new generation agreements and to focus on very specific and promising sectors, in particular agriculture, seeds, decentralization and vocational training.



They also expressed their satisfaction with the training programs implemented by Moroccan establishments in order to build the capacity of Sudanese skills in various areas.

MAP 05 June 2021