Morocco Takes Part in Ibero-American Summit in Dominican Republic

Morocco takes part, as an observer member, in the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on March 22-25 in the Dominican Republic.

HM the King's ambassador in Santo Domingo Hichame Dahane represents the Kingdom at this summit under the theme "Together towards a fair and sustainable Ibero-America".

Speaking at the meeting of observer member countries associated with this conference, Dahane recalled the ties between Morocco and this interregional grouping since its accession in 2010.

While reiterating the Kingdom's attachment to the Ibero-American area, due to the strong historical, cultural, linguistic affinities and the deep values of solidarity and mutual respect that it shares with the entire Ibero-American community, the diplomat highlighted the various sectoral strategies undertaken, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to ensure sustainable social, human and economic development, which can serve as a model for the region.

The ambassador mentioned, on this occasion, the joint bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal to organize the 2023 World Cup, noting that this is a pledge of friendship and an irreversible commitment of the Kingdom to strengthen its relations with the Ibero-American community and its influence at the international level, through bringing peoples together by sport and culture.

He also emphasized the contribution that the Kingdom is committed to make in the framework of the work agenda for the period 2023-2024, in which all observer states participate through the implementation of joint cooperation actions in various areas of common interest.

The diplomat stressed that the areas of cooperation that Morocco proposes to develop are the field of education, capacity building and the development of triangular cooperation programs with cooperation agencies of member countries of this grouping.

MAP: 23 March 2023