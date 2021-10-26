Morocco Takes Part in Kigali in Second Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of Upcoming EU-AU Summit

Morocco takes part, Tuesday in Kigali, in the second preparatory ministerial meeting of the European Union (EU) - African Union (AU) Summit, at the level of Heads of State, scheduled for next February in Brussels.



The minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, represents the Kingdom at this meeting which will be co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Christophe Lutundula, whose country currently chairs the AU, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.



Discussions will focus on identifying common priorities, shared challenges and most important opportunities for the common agenda to be agreed at the next EU-AU Summit.



This meeting will focus on major themes, including the response to the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fight against climate change through investment in sustainable development and digital and green transitions, as well as peace, security and global governance.



This ministerial meeting will be an opportunity for Morocco to underline the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to continue to work, along with its African brotherly partners, for the strengthening of efforts and means in the service of stability and human development of Africa.



On the sidelines of this meeting, Mr. Bourita will hold bilateral meetings with several African and European Foreign Ministers.

MAP 26 October 2021