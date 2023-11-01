Morocco: Tourism Indicators 'Continue to Improve' (Minister)

Tourism activity indicators showed "continuous improvement" during the current year, said, on Tuesday in Rabat, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy, Fatim-Zahra Ammor.

Presenting the Ministry's draft sectoral budget for the 2024 financial year before the productive sectors committee, Amour highlighted the exceptional performance achieved by the sector up to the end of last September, when the number of tourists flocking to Morocco reached 11.1 million, up 44% on the same period in 2022, while the number of overnight stays recorded in tourist accommodation facilities reached 19.4 million, up by around 46%.

The Minister also announced that her department would continue its efforts in 2024 to implement the "new tourism roadmap", through the development of operational mechanisms focused on specific competitive levers.

In terms of promoting the Moroccan destination, the department will be stepping up a gear by broadening the impact of the "Morocco, Land of Light" promotional campaign, establishing new partnerships, in addition to enhancing the profile of destinations and chains on local and foreign markets, she added, noting that the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT) plans to establish 10 new offices abroad, double the number of programmed trips and work to intensify marketing activities and attract new business partners.

She also announced that the ONMT would be transformed into the "Moroccan Tourism Agency", with the aim of creating an agency to serve the State's strategy in the field of tourism promotion, while providing this institution with the resources to enable it to carry out its missions fully and effectively, and to strengthen the competitiveness of Morocco as a destination on a global scale.

MAP: 01 November 2023