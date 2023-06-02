Morocco Unanimously Elected Vice-President of 78th UNGA

Morocco, in the person of Ambassador Omar Hilale, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, was unanimously elected by the 193 Member States on Thursday as Vice-President of the 78th UN General Assembly. Morocco will hold this very important position on behalf of the African continent from September 2023 to September 2024.

The General Assembly also elected the Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, Dennis Francis, as President of the 78th session, as well as the other Vice-Presidents representing the five regions of the United Nations.

Morocco's election as Vice-President of the General Assembly reflects the Kingdom's active role within the international organization, in accordance with the high directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Morocco is a responsible country committed to the implementation of the three pillars of the United Nations: international peace and security, development and human rights.

The Kingdom is particularly active in the fields of peacekeeping and peace-building, the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and incitement to hatred, and the promotion of international governance, human rights and gender equality.

This election is also an international recognition of Morocco's substantial and constructive contribution, both at the United Nations and in international fora.

(MAP 02.06.2023)