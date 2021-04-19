Morocco, under Leadership of HM the King, has always Provided Strong Support to Lebanon (Lebanese Journalist)

Morocco under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI has always provided a strong support to Lebanon, the head of Lebanon Press federation, Aouni al-Kaaki, said on Sunday, noting that the royal decision to deliver food aid to the Lebanese army and people is an eloquent illustration of this support.

Al-Kaaki, who is the director general of the publishing house Achark and editor-in-chief of the newspaper ‘Achark’ and of the magazine ‘Nadine’, told MAP that Morocco has always taken initiatives to support Lebanon, noting that the Kingdom has always supported Lebanon in all stages.

HM the King has always taken care to adopt a united and efficient diplomatic approach towards Arab and Islamic countries which are going through difficult periods, he pointed out, expressing his thanks to Morocco and to HM the King for their support for the Lebanese people throughout this difficult period.

Al-Kaaki underlined that this approach is not strange to HM the King, who has always been keen to undertake laudable initiatives towards Arab, Islamic and friendly countries.

In this regard, he recalled the military field hospital set-up by the royal armed forces following the explosion in the port of Beirut last August, highlighting the contribution of this hospital to heal the wounds of Lebanese and foreigners, especially since the country's health structure was facing strong pressure due to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also recalled the strong and solid links between Morocco and Lebanon, which, according to him, reflect a particular affection and constitute a source of pride and a model of fraternal cooperation.

MAP18 avril 2021