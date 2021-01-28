Morocco, USA Launch 180 Mln MAD Program for Socio-economic Development of Béni Mellal-Khénifra

The American Embassy, ​​through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), launched, on Thursday in partnership with the Wilaya of the Beni Mellal-Khénifra region and the Council of the Region, a program worth 18 million US dollars (180 million MAD) aimed at promoting an inclusive development of the region, with a focus on the creation of economic opportunities for women, young people and disabled people.

The program "Inclusive Socio-economic Development in the Region of Beni Mellal-Khénifra" (ISED) which spans five years (2021-2025) aims to support the region in the achievement of its development priorities through strengthening participatory governance and improving opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

The launch ceremony of this program took place in the presence of Wali of the Beni Mellal-Khénifra region Khatib El Hebil, the Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Morocco David J. Greene, the president of the Council of the region, representatives of some ministerial departments and several actors from the private sector and civil society.

This program was designed in coordination with USAID, the Wilaya and stakeholders in the region, by adopting a co-creation approach in order to ensure the region's ownership of this program and therefore its sustainability. This approach made it possible to identify the priorities, opportunities and challenges, and to reflect on the best way to achieve the objective of this program, namely regional development based on greater inclusion and active participation of women, young people, people with special needs and the rural population.

In a speech on this occasion, David J. Greene said he was delighted with the official launch of the Inclusive Socio-Economic Development Program in the Beni Mellal-Khénifra region, adding that this region of Morocco is full of potential in terms of development.

He commended the Wali of the region for his personal commitment to this initiative "which will make it possible to invest in the human capital and the strong potential of the population of the region, including young people, women and people with special needs".

He added that, for many years, the United States has been committed alongside Moroccan partners to increase and strengthen socio-economic opportunities for young people throughout the Kingdom, noting that this "exceptional partnership which binds our two countries is consolidated thanks to our investment through the United States Agency for International Development, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, the Middle East Partnership Initiative, and the Peace Corps".

The ISED program, which the US government is funding by up to $ 18 million over 5 years, was created with the collaboration of local stakeholders, he said, noting that it will benefit a constantly-growing Morocco.

He went on to say that there is need to create an attractive business environment and a favorable entrepreneurial ecosystem, especially for young people, women and people with disabilities in order to tap the potential of the region.

"I am confident that for the next five years, the ISED program will provide a platform for local actors, citizens, young people, women and disabled people to work even more closely for a shared and common vision for an inclusive social and economic development of this beautiful region,"he stressed.

For his part, El Hebil welcomed the launch of this very important program aimed at the inclusive development of the regional territory by strengthening participatory governance through the improvement of citizen participation, employability, training and the spirit of entrepreneurship, especially among young people and women.

MAP28 January 2021