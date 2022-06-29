Morocco Will Better Face Challenges of 21st Century with Strong Locally-Rooted Institutions - Minister

Morocco will better face the challenges of the 21st century with institutions that have strong local roots, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, said Tuesday in Rabat.



Speaking at the second conference of the second edition of "MD Talks", Bensaid said that the Kingdom must reaffirm its commitment to regional integration which allows the region to be part of an increasingly integrated global space.



Culture and youth policies must also adapt to regional specificities to be consistent with the realities on the ground, he noted at a plenary session held as part of this conference.



The Minister highlighted the efforts made by his department to place the regions and territories at the heart of its approach and to implement a tailored policy to address the needs of the regions.



According to Bensaid, the consecration of the advanced regionalization by the Constitution marked a turning point in the political life and territorial organization of Morocco.



Placed under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, this edition of "MD Talks" is held by media outlet Maroc Diplomatique in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.



The program of this conference includes interventions on "the role of financial jurisdictions in strengthening the principles and values of good governance"; "Advanced regionalization: The southern provinces as a model" and "Regionalization in the face of decentralization and deconcentration".

MAP 28 June 2022