Morocco's African, Arab Leadership Established Thanks to HM the King's Wisdom, French Deputy

Morocco's African and Arab leadership was built thanks to the wisdom and farsightedness of HM King Mohammed VI, said French Deputy Yves Hemedinger.

The Kingdom is a solid and reliable partner on which France can count, the Alsatian deputy said at a recent meeting with Morocco's Consul General in Strasbourg, Driss El Kaissi.

On this occasion, both parties welcomed the excellence of bilateral relations and the dense and varied potential that deserves to be exploited for an even stronger partnership in the future, according to a statement from the Moroccan Consulate.

They also welcomed the important role played by the Moroccan community in general in promoting cultural and economic ties between the two friendly countries and discussed the prospect for organizing an economic visit to Morocco.

The French deputy, who is member of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs in the French National Assembly, expressed his full willingness to collaborate with the Kingdom in this direction.

During this meeting, Morocco's Consul General informed the French deputy of the latest developments concerning the national cause and of the importance of examining the possibility of an alignment with the U.S. position, especially that the international community has continued, through successive resolutions, to welcome Morocco's proposal for autonomy for a final settlement of the issue over the Moroccan Sahara, the statement concluded.

MAP 18 March 2021